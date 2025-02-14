Michael OTT release date: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan's action thriller online

Michael is a neo-noir action thriller that premiered nearly two years ago. Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film stars Sundeep Kishan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Now, the movie is available for streaming on OTT—but with a twist. Continue reading to find out more.

When and where to watch Michael

Michael began streaming on the Simply South app on February 14. However, the platform has stated that it is currently unavailable in India. They wrote on X, "#Michael, streaming on Simply South from February 14 worldwide, excluding India."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Michael

Set in the 1980s, Michael tells the story of a gangster mentored by Bombay crime boss Gurunath. Swamy, Gurunath’s right-hand man, raises Michael, but Gurunath’s wife Charulatha and son Amarnath dislike him. When Gurunath is attacked, Michael is sent to kill rival Rathan and his daughter Theera.

Instead, he falls for Theera and spares them. Amarnath later reveals his betrayal, kills Rathan, and fatally injures Michael. However, Michael survives and takes his revenge. With a bounty on his head, Michael and Theera find shelter with Kannamma and her husband.

They reveal his mother Jennifer’s past affair with Gurunath, which enraged Charulatha. Seeking justice for his mother, Michael kills both Gurunath and Charulatha, seizing control of the empire. Just as he settles in, Gurunath’s twin brother emerges, seeking revenge. He kidnaps Swamy, forcing Michael into another deadly confrontation.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Michael

Michael is an action thriller directed and written by Ranjit Jeyakodi. Produced by Bharath Chowdary and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao, the film stars Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Menon, and Varun Sandesh in key roles. Kiran Koushik handled the cinematography, while R. Sathyanarayanan took charge of editing. The film’s music was composed by Sam C. S.

If you have already watched Michael, then do share your review with us in the comments below.