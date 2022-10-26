Michael: Sundeep Kishan only has 'Pure Love' for Vijay Sethupathi as he drops their BTS photos

In one of the pictures, Sundeep Kishan poses for a selfie with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, in another photo, Sundeep Kishan can be seen posing with Vijay Sethupathi again on the sets while holding a dog.

Sundeep Kishan will next grace the silver screens with the much-anticipated action entertainer, Michael. As the filming of the drama is underway, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a few sneak peeks from the sets. Sharing behind the scene pictures, he wrote on the micro-blogging site, "No words...Just Pure Love...#Michael behind the scenes...@actorvijaysethupathi anna @varusarathkumar ma (Ps: Michael only got to smile behind the scenes lol)".

Filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi is directing this pan-India film which also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Divyansha Kaushik in pivotal roles, along with others. Divyansha Kaushik will be playing Sundeep Kishan’s love interest in the movie, while filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon will be seen as the antagonist.

Bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner in collaboration with Karan C Productions LLP, Ranjit Jeyakodi has provided the gripping script for the film. Micheal will be available to the audience in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi will be collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi for the second time after the 2017 film Puriyaatha Puthir starring Gayathrie Shankar.

In addition to this, Sundeep Kishan will also play an important role in Arun Matheswaran's directorial, Captain Miller. The movie stars versatile actor Dhanush as the protagonist, along with Priyanka Mohan as the leading lady. Captain Miller is set against the backdrop of 1930s India and will also include an element of dark humor.

