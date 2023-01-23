Michael Trailer ft. Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi: 6 hits and misses from the film’s first glimpse

Sundeep Kishan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming pan-India film 'Michael', an action drama directed by Ranjith Jeyakodi. The much-awaited film features a star-studded cast, including Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon. The maiden Pan India film of the star directed by Ranjit Jeykodi is not just an action entertainer but has a lot more to it. Michael Trailer has been unveiled today by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jayam Ravi, Anirudh Ravichander, and Nivin Pauly in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The Hindi version trailer of the film is also out. The trailer looks every bit interesting. Let's take a closer look at the trailer below.

Sundeep Kishan in an action-packed role: The character of Sundeep as Michael looks very raw and intense, and his body transformation leaves us stunned. The plus point seems to be strength in characterizations. Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon: The menacing Vijay Sethupathi making an appearance adds a lot of seriousness to the trailer. His role leaves an ever-lasting impact and promises us a special treat. The trailer shows almost every character as dark and violent. Gautam Menon, too, makes a powerful presence in the trailer. He tries to caution Sundeep Kishan about women, but the latter feels life is meaningless without love. Michael Trailer in Telugu

Storyline: The story of the film revolves around Michael played by Sundeep Kishan. The trailer falls a bit flat at some places but the action sequences steal the show. As we see in the trailer, Michael has a girl in his life played by Divyansha Kaushik who warns him that if he falls in love with her, it will cause him heartbreak. Michael trailer carries a vintage feel by showing typical gangster cars, red-themed backdrops, and retro clothing. Romantic scenes, dialogues and BGM: Kiran Kaushik’s camerawork looks flawless, and the romantic scenes between Divyansha and Sundeep are exquisite. The dialogues for the movie are penned by Tripuraneni Kalyan Chakravarthy, Rajan Radhamanalan, and Ranjit Jeyakodi. However, the visuals overpower the dialogue in this 2:12-minute clip. Sam CS’s background score elevates the rawness of the movie and intensifies the effect in every frame. Michael Hindi trailer