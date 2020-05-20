Michael Westmore's daughter Mckenzie REVEALS Kamal Haasan brought gifts from India when she was a child

Oscar-winning make-up artist Michael Westmore's daughter Mckenzie Westmore tweeted saying that she was awestruck on meeting the south megastar Kamal Haasan.

The Oscar-winning make-up artist Michael Westmore's daughter Mckenzie Westmore tweeted saying that she was awestruck on meeting the south megastar Kamal Haasan. Mckenzie Westmore tweeted saying that as a kid she had met Kamal Haasan when he came home to learn the makeup skills for films from her father Michael Westmore. Mckenzie who played the character of Sheridan Crane on the TV show called Passions fondly remembers her meeting the Indian 2 actor at home. She further mentions in her tweet that it was a dream to visit the southern star at his LA home and wrote that she will look for some old photos.

The Academy Award winner's daughter Mckenzie shared another tweet wherein she shared two photos. One is from her childhood where she is posing along with her father wearing the clothes which were gifted to them by Kamal Haasan. The other photo sees Mckenzie Westmore posing alongside the Indian 2 actor. As per media reports, the Academy Award-winning make-up artist Michael Westmore was associated with Kamal Haasan for his film Indian. The film was helmed by well-known south director Kamal Haasan. Indian featured south superstar Kamal Haasan as Senapathy.

Check out the tweet by Mckenzie Westmore

Many have asked if I know ikamalhaasan well here ya go :) my dad used to create his makeups when I was a little girl. We keep in touch but the last I saw Kamal was a few years back. The 2nd photo is me and my dad in beautiful clothing given to us as a gift from Kamal pic.twitter.com/BxN40imqCx — McKenzie Westmore (mckenziewestmor) May 19, 2020

The second part of the Shankar directorial is in the making. The film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in the lead had to stop their filming work owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The news updates state that the team of Indian 2 has now resumed its post-production work. The film will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

