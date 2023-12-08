Mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house: Priyanka and Shobha Shetty at risk?
igg Boss Telugu 7 nears its finale. With only 7 contestants left in the house, housemates fight for the top 5 positions in the show. Rumors of mid-week eliminations add to the anticipation.
Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is rapidly approaching its grand finale. As the season enters its final phase, only seven housemates remain, each fighting fiercely to secure their spot in the top five and ultimately reach the finale.
The excitement intensifies with rumors of mid-week eliminations. This, in addition to the existing weekend eliminations, means only the top five contenders will have a shot at the grand prize. Arjun has already secured his place as the first finalist, leaving the others to battle it out in challenging tasks and games for the remaining spots.
This week's nominations include all remaining housemates: Amardeep, Shobha Shetty, Priyanka, Sivaji, Yawar, and Pallavi Prashanth. Unofficial reports suggest Priyanka and Shobha Shetty are currently at the bottom of the voting polls, placing them at risk of elimination. Arjun is not in the nomination process as he has won the first finalist ticket.
More about Bigg Boss Telugu 7
In last week's weekend episode, Nagarjuna announced the prizes that the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner will take home, which include Rs 50 Lakh in cash as prize money, a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car, and a diamond necklace set worth Rs 15 lakh from the sponsor. However, it has been clarified that despite winning the cash prize, about half of it will go to the government in the form of prize money tax, GST, etc.
So far in the Bigg Boss Telugu 7, these contestants have been eliminated - Kiran Rathore, Shakeela, Damini, Rathika, Subhashree Rayaguru, Aata Sandeep, Tasty Teja, Pooja Murthy, Nayani Pavani, and Ashwini Sri have been evicted from the house. In the recent 13th week, Gautham was sent home. The intensity of the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 reality show season 7 is increasing as many players have left the show.
When and where can you watch Bigg Boss Telugu 7
Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 pm on weekend episode when Nagarjuna appears on the show begins at 9.30 pm on weekdays. All episodes of the show are available for streaming on the digital OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
