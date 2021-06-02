Mid Week Motivation: Kajal Aggarwal shares a beautiful no makeup photo; Says 'All you need to do is breathe'

Of late, Kajal Aggarwal has been sending a lot of positive vibes throgh social media. She recently took up knitting as an activity to deal with the grim situation.

We all are coping with something or other in our life during the pandemic, but we are equally fighting it bravely each day. Well, Wednesday is here, which means we are also halfway into the week. For some mid-week motivation, the gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal shared a no-makeup photo on Twitter and wrote, "Sometimes all you need to do is breathe." The actress has treated her fans with beautiful photos of herself and we can't get our eyes off her.

Of late, Kajal Aggarwal has been sending a lot of positive vibes throgh social media. She recently took up knitting as an activity to deal with the grim situation. She wrote, "KNIT. PRAY. LOVE. While the situation is very grim, there is a general feeling of helplessness and anxiety around us. It is very important to focus and apply our minds to something, it can be anything- The idea is to feel purposeful/ creative and establish a sense of usefulness, productivity and achievement. I have taken up knitting very recently and it helps me relax, it helps with mental well-being! I believe the act of creating something for others is truly therapeutic! What are you doing to stay occupied at home in your free time?."

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in Siva Koratala's Acharya. The film has Pooja Hegde in a cameo role while Ram Charan plays an important role in the film.

Acharya is produced by both Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The film was expected to hit screens on 13 May but the makers decided to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

