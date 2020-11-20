Middleclass Melodies Twitter Review: Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma starrer receives positive response

As soon as Middleclass Melodies released on OTT platform, Tollywood movie buffs took to Twitter and lauded the film, saying that it's a feelgood family entertainer.

Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma starrer Middleclass Melodies is the talk of the town. The film had a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and Twitter is flooded with reviews about the film. It should be noted that most of the Twitter users have written positive reviews about the film. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media space and shared a photo where he was seen with his family along with Anand Deverakonda, and they were all seen watching the film in their home theatre.

Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film narrates the story of a middle-class family and how they all struggle to achieve their dreams. Anand is seen as a youth who is the king in making Bombay Chutney. With his skill, he struggles hard to start a small establishment in Guntur. Varsha is seen as a girl who is in relationship with Anand for several years. What happens next and how the family achieves their ambitions will take the audience on an emotional ride.

Talking about the film, Anand said in an interview with the Indian Express, “There are some stereotypes. If you see, the lives of so many middle-class people are similar. The film shows the humour of the daily struggles of middle-class families. The film also reflects the aspirations of today’s youngsters, who are trying to break free from a certain routine and make it on their own”. He said that the film will be a family entertainer.

