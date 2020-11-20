Middleclass Melodies Twitter Review: Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma starrer receives positive response
Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma starrer Middleclass Melodies is the talk of the town. The film had a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and Twitter is flooded with reviews about the film. It should be noted that most of the Twitter users have written positive reviews about the film. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media space and shared a photo where he was seen with his family along with Anand Deverakonda, and they were all seen watching the film in their home theatre.
Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film narrates the story of a middle-class family and how they all struggle to achieve their dreams. Anand is seen as a youth who is the king in making Bombay Chutney. With his skill, he struggles hard to start a small establishment in Guntur. Varsha is seen as a girl who is in relationship with Anand for several years. What happens next and how the family achieves their ambitions will take the audience on an emotional ride.
Loved #MiddleClassMelodies
Very sincere attempt... pic.twitter.com/skczpFa7uk
— Sai Rajesh (@sairazesh) November 19, 2020
Excellent movie.. simple story line ni pleasant ga short film taking lekunda ekkada bore kottinchakunda teesaadu .. koncham navvu.. koncham baadha..complete feels..
Tollywood's first best OTT movie ..
Could have been a blockbuster in theatres#MiddleClassMelodies
4.25/5 https://t.co/wAffCg4Ny9
— Detective (@cheeku4042) November 19, 2020
#MiddleClassMelodies is @ananddeverkonda's very own Pelli Choopulu
From @VarshaBollamma to #Chaitanya, the milkman to even a tree, every single character gets a beautiful and complete arc.
Lovely lovely film by @vinodanantoju...
I'm all smiles...#MiddleClassMelodiesOnPrime pic.twitter.com/s7gJoLc2ne
— Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) November 19, 2020
#MiddleClassMelodies:
Set in rural Guntur, the film captures dialect, & lifestyle in intricate detail. A simple story told with a dash of humor.
Performances of Goparaju Ramana, Prabhavathi & non-lead actors r the highlight. Anand Deverakonda & Varsha fit well in their roles
— Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) November 20, 2020
films like this makes me very happy..chala simple story ni chala fantastic ga chepparu..loved every bit of it. watch this film with your family and do yourself a favour.. fantastic fantastic film.. 4.5/5 #MiddleClassMelodies
— Sudden Star (@PsychoViswa) November 19, 2020
Anand @ananddeverkonda first half done rocked man!!! #MiddleClassMelodiesOnPrime #MiddleClassMelodies @ananddeverkonda pic.twitter.com/dFCOPvnlA1
— Mokshith reddy (@Mokshith1010) November 19, 2020
#MiddleClassMelodies is a tale of faith and humanity showcased through multiple characters and their arcs. Sweekar agasthi's music to movie is like Ice to whiskey. Edit was perfect in every term. Cinematographer did capture the essence really well. pic.twitter.com/23oC1BECiu
— FREAK (@dimwit_dreamer) November 19, 2020
Wt lovely movie #middleclassmelodies
All the best @ananddeverkonda @VarshaBollamma love u all https://t.co/79rZXxfWLQ
— Vamsi Addanapu (@VamsiAddanapu) November 20, 2020
Just Completed #MiddleClassMelodies
Keeping everything aside,
Girl @VarshaBollamma You're Beautiful, You Acted Beautiful
Every Frame of yours is Cute .
I just want you to sign more Telugu Movies please .
I'm your Fan Boy now! pic.twitter.com/pLQrzGPsGr
— Akshay (@akshay17_) November 19, 2020
Talking about the film, Anand said in an interview with the Indian Express, “There are some stereotypes. If you see, the lives of so many middle-class people are similar. The film shows the humour of the daily struggles of middle-class families. The film also reflects the aspirations of today’s youngsters, who are trying to break free from a certain routine and make it on their own”. He said that the film will be a family entertainer.