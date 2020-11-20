Middleclass Melodies: Vijay Deverakonda is all praises for his brother Anand and Varsha Bollama starrer

Taking to his Twitter space, Vijay Deverakonda shared a photo of himself with his family, as they are seen watching the film together.

Anand Deverakonda’s newly released film Middleclass Melodies is receiving tremendous positive reviews from Tollywood movie buffs. While Vijay Deverakonda is a proud brother of Anand for his success, he could not wait but boast about it on social media. Taking to his Twitter space, Vijay shared a photo, where his family can be seen posing in front of their home theatre while they were watching Middleclass Melodies. Sharing the photo, he expressed how proud he was about his little brother.

Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “I told you it comes with full approval. Good opportunity to do something together with your entire family - get together, huddle, watch and enjoy”. Fans of both the stars took to the comments section and expressed how happy they are to see them enjoying the film together with their family. This is not the first time that they have put their family ahead of everything.

See his Tweet here:

I told you it comes with full approval Good opportunity to do something together with your entire family - get together, huddle, watch and enjoy #MiddleClassMelodieshttps://t.co/T9NaSVxizJ pic.twitter.com/9GoMAtZryh — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 20, 2020

Directed by Vinod Ananthoju, the film narrates the story of a middle-class family and how they all struggle to achieve their dreams. Talking about the film, the director told in an exclusive interview with us that they never took advantage because Anand is Vijay’s bother. He also stated that audience will see Anand as Raghava (his character name in Middleclass Melodies) and not as Vijay’s brother. He said, “I kind of anticipated this but the confidence is the story itself... We were never trying to take an advantage of Anand being Vijay Deverakonda's brother”.

