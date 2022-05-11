Midweek motivation: Rashmika Mandanna shares a sweaty PIC from gym, says 'Back to my midnight workouts'

Rashmika Mandanna is a household name as her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. She has a massive fan following and it is not wrong in saying that she is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. Apart from being a talented actor, she is a fitness freak too. Be it nailing yoga, cardio, or intense workout at the gym with her pet Aura entertaining her, the star has been inspiring fans with her ways of staying fit.

And now, once again, she is here to give midweek motivation to all her loved ones. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, she shared a sweaty selfie from the gym. While sharing the photo, Rashmika wrote, “Back to my midnight workouts.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her B-town trajectory will continue with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye. She also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and the shooting is underway.

In the South, Rashmika has Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

In other news, Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Rashmika will appear in Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7 with Allu Arjun. According to our sources, "The team has already reached out to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna for the chat show and they are super excited about it. Considering the Pan-India reach of Allu Arjun, it will be one of the most exciting episodes where both the celebrities will bare their deepest secrets, discuss movies, and more on the Koffee couch."

