Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding lehenga took 10,000 man hours to design REVEALS Anamika Khanna

Apparently, the lehenga has hand done zardosi designs with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed.
In a few hours, we can expect photos of Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati from their wedding. Well, we know that social media will be flooded with photos and videos of celebrities from the wedding. In an interview with The Times Of India, designer of Miheeka’s wedding outfit, Anamika Khanna revealed that it took them 10,000 man-hours to complete the lehenga. They have designed a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil.

The designer also reportedly revealed that both Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj have a fine and subtle taste and they wanted a very elegant wedding attire. Apparently, the lehenga has hand done zardosi designs with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed. There will be a golden woven dupatta for the lehenga. The couple is set to tie the knot today in front of relatives. A couple of days back, they had Haldi and Mehandi ceremonies.

Since the wedding is happening during the lockdown period, there will be not more than 30 invitees and all of them will follow social distancing. They will be tested for the pandemic. Apparently, hand sanitizers will be kept at many places in the wedding venue. Though not many people will be taking part, the wedding will be a grand affair and it will have a special theme. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged on May 20 in a simple and elegant ceremony.

