Miheeka Bajaj shares photo with husband Rana Daggubati; Says 2020 has been the best year for her

Miheeka Bajaj took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with her husband and pan Indian star Rana Daggubati while wishing her followers for the new year.

On the occasion of New Year, several celebrities including Vignesh Shivan, Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal shared photos with their significant others. Miheeka Bajaj, who is celebrating her first new year with husband Rana Daggubati, took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with him. Sharing the photo, she stated that 2020 has been the best year for her as she married Rana in 2020. In the photo, they both were seen twinning in black outfits.

She also thanked Rana Daggubati for being a part of her life and hoped to grow bigger in 2021. She wrote, “A very happy new year to everyone!! 2020 brought us luck, love and oodles of happiness! Contrary to popular opinions 2020 has been the best year of my life! Thank you @ranadaggubati my love! Only upwards and on wards from here! May this year bring everyone just as much light and life it has brought us! It’s the new year!!!”

The couple made the headlines recently when they went on a short vacation to celebrate Miheeka’s birthday. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam, where he will share the screen space with Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das and Priya Mani. He also has in his kitty, Haathi Mere Saathi. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by Shantanu Moitra.

