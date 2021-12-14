Miheeka Bajaj wishes her 'handsome' Rana Daggubati on his birthday and proves why they're soulmates

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj has penned a lovely birthday note for the actor and we are all hearts. Sharing a picture of her handsome husband, she wrote, "Happy birthday my handsome!! @ranadaggubati You’re birthday is more a celebratory occasion for me than you because surely enough the universe sent you as a present for me!."

She further wished him the best of the best: "May you achieve all you dream of and much more because you deserve the best of the best!! I love you!." Meanwhile, Samantha, Dulquer Salmaan, Venkatesh Daggubati, S Thaman, Sushanth and many other celebs from the industry have sent best wishes to him on social media.

Meanwhile, check out Miheeka Bajaja's birthday post for Rana Daggubati:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla post his wedding with Miheeka, Rana shared how life has changed for him. "It's fun and great..a part of me has settled and is happy...all the mad energy has kind of tamed...It feels good..I'm growing up," he said.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married during the lockdown, on August 8, 2020, in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended only by close friends and family members including Samantha, Ram Charan and Naga Chaitanya.