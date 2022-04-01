Mike Tyson wraps up dubbing for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger; Says 'I'm grateful'

Soon-to-be pan India star Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated film Liger is currently in its post-production works. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Mike Tyson will be seen playing a very important role in the film. The latest update is, Mike Tyson has completed dubbing for the film.

"Thank you very much for being kind to me. I’m very grateful," said Mike Tyson in a video. As we all know, the sequences involving Mike Tyson were shot in the USA with Vijay Deverakonda and others. Mike Tyson has played a mighty role in the film and his portions will be one of the major highlights. Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson fans will get to see them together on screen. Movie buffs indeed are waiting with bated breath to witness them on screen.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a lavish budget.

Vishnu Sarma is handling the cinematography, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the much-awaited Pan India film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022.

Liger has Ananya Panday in the female lead role while Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu will be seen in supporting roles.