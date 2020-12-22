Milana Nagaraj of Love Mocktail fame bids goodbye to her "Bachelorette", parties with friends ahead of wedding

Milana looks gorgeous in a blue embellished gown and the happiness of getting married to the love of her life clearly reflects on her face.

Actress Milana Nagaraj is set to bid goodbye to her singledom as she is getting married to her partner Darling Krishna in a couple of months. Krishna and Milana will tie the knot on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021. Ahead of the wedding, Milana got a huge surprise from her friends and a few photos have managed to light up the internet. The Love Mocktail actress celebrated her bachelor party but also had Krishna by her side. One can see in the photos, Milana is looking gorgeous in a blue embellished gown and the happiness of getting married to the love of her life clearly reflects on her face.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Milana wrote, "Thank you girls for making this so so memorable." While they are busy with the shooting of their upcoming projects, the couple is also shopping for their big day. Earlier this year, wishing her partner on birthday, Milana Nagaraj wrote on Instagram, "No one would have ever loved me the way you do. You are the best and I got lucky!."

Take a look at the photos below:

Also Read: Anushka Shetty sends heartwarming birthday wish to her co star from Baahubali, Tamannaah Bhatia

Milana Nagaraj made her acting debut in 2013 with Nam Duniya Nam Style Kannada film. She was also seen in Brindavana opposite Darshan Thoogudeepa. The stunner was last seen in the film, Love Mocktail (2020) where she played the role Nidhi.

Darling Krishna, on the other hand, has acted in and directed the critically acclaimed super hit Love Mocktail. He stepped into the industry as an assistant director for Duniya Soori in the movie Jackie and later in Hudugaru.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×