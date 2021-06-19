  1. Home
Milkha Singh’s Demise: Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Rakul Preet Singh pay tribute to the ‘Flying Sikh’

The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold-medalist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion.
Track legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday night at the age of 91. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year. After being critical and receiving treatment in hospital for about a month, he breathed his last. The former sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh. Later, he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research hospital in Chandigarh.

Paying his tribute to Milkha Singh, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of sports legend #MilkhaSingh. A monumental loss for our nation... His incredible legacy will continue to inspire athletes all the over the world. Rest in peace sir.” Sharing a photo of Milkha, Mohanlal wrote on his Twitter space, “A great athlete and a great human. Milkha Singhji, you were an inspiration to many! Rest in Peace”.

See the Tweets here:



Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Legends live forever! You will always be fondly remembered #MilkhaSinghJi! May your soul RIP!” It is to be remembered that his wife, Nirmal Kaur passed away after contracting COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold-medalist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. He is survived by one son and three daughters. His mortal remains will be cremated this evening at 5 pm with state honours.

