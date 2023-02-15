Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph and his wife welcome baby girl; Shares adorable family PIC

Basil Joseph, one of the most talented actors and filmmakers in the Malayalam industry, has shared big news about his personal life. He and his wife became parents as they welcomed a baby girl. The Minnal Murali director also shared a beautiful family pic as he announced the name of their little one. Basil Joseph's daughter is named Hope Elizabeth Basil. For the unversed, his wife's name is Elizabeth. On 17 August 2017, Basil married Elizabeth Samuel with whom he was in a relationship for over seven years.

Sharing a perfect family picture while holding his daughter in his arms alongside his wife from the hospital, Basil Joseph wrote, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL ! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter.We can't wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day." Check out Basil Joseph's family pic with wife and baby girl here

Basil Joseph's professional front Basil Joseph is known for creating the best content and his filmography is proof of it. He started his career as an assistant director to Vineeth Sreenivasan in the 2013 film Thira and has now become the biggest star, who can direct and act. He directed three films, Kunjiramayanam (2015), Godha (2017), and Minnal Murali (2021). All three films were a huge success both commercially and critically. Besides direction, Basil has also acted in numerous films. His recent film Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey did wonders at the box office and impressed audiences irrespective of any language barrier. Basil Joseph is currently waiting for the release of Enkilum Chandrike, directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar. The film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens on February 10, has now been pushed one week further to February 17. Said to be a feel-good fun entertainer, the film stars Niranjana Anoop playing the titular role. Basil already announced the sequel of his blockbuster film Minnal Murali, which starred Tovino Thomas' in the lead role. He is currently busy working on the script of the film.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal's latest pic with 'precious' Neil is all things adorable; Enjoys Valentine's date with hubby