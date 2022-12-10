Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph wins big at the Asian Academy Awards; Mohanlal and others congratulate

Basil Joseph , who earned worldwide fame with his superhero film Minnal Murali , is currently on a high after his big win at the Asian Academy Awards 2022. The talented Malayalam filmmaker bagged the Best Director award at the Asian Academy Awards ceremony, which honours the finest talents across the 16 APAC Countries. The grand event was held at Chijmes Hall in Singapore, after a gap of two years.

The actor-filmmaker, who won the Best Director trophy, took to his official social media handles and penned a heartfelt note. "I feel overwhelmed and honored to be declared as the Best Director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022 here in Singapore. Today, I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage. I am convinced that this recognition has brought us one step closer to the global stage," wrote Basil Joseph. He thanked Netflix and the entire cast and crew of the film for their big support. Later, the Minnal Murali director also shared the video of his big moment on his Instagram handle, to the delight of his fans and followers.

Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and other congratulate Basil Joseph

Many popular celebrities of the Malayalam film industry, including superstar Mohanlal, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, Minnal Murali's leading man Tovino Thomas, and many others congratulated Basil Joseph for the big win, on social media. "Congratulations on this feat, dear @basiljoseph25! You have made our home proud!" wrote Mohanlal, who retweeted Basil Joseph's acceptance speech video on his Twitter page.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of the Minnal Murali director's winning moment on his social media handles, with a special note that reads: "Big big congratulations @basiljoseph25 Way to go!." Tovino Thomas, who played the titular character in the superhero flick, shared the Asian Academy Awards video on his Instagram handle and wrote: "Proud of you my buoy !!!"

Minnal Murali sequel is on cards

Recently, in an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Basil Joseph confirmed that Minnal Murali is getting a sequel. Earlier during the promotional events of the film, the filmmaker had revealed that this superhero flick was planned as a franchise right from the beginning. He also hinted at the expansion of the universe, with the introduction of more characters in the upcoming installments. However, Minnal Murali 2 will hit the theatres only after at least 3 years.