Minnal Murali to Drishyam 2: Malayalam movies that deserved big-screen release

Anyone who is well aware of the Malayalam industry, knows there is something very different and special about their movies. They are very well characterized by unusual themes and new narrative techniques. Unfortunately, the regional always performed as the underdog of Indian cinema, while Bollywood continued to hog the limelight. However, the tables have turned for good now.

While it always topped, in terms of content, during the pandemic, Malayalam films travelled massive across the globe. It was an eye-opener period for the audience. The audience, who had never heard of Malayalam cinema, now crowns it most content-oriented industry. With time, it managed to turn more and more heads for its innovative storytelling and bringing in socially relevant issues. They believed in everything ordinary while other industries were busy building up superstars.

During the lockdown, Malayalam cinema or Mollywood as it's affectionately known, managed to dish out some truly stellar cinema. For eg: The Great Indian Kitchen, the movie is a powerful take on the patriarchy. Written and directed by Jeo Baby, the film has Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. With no star power, big-budget, TGIK managed to reach out to the wider audience with its hard-hitting take on the sheer drudgery that many women go through every day in their life.

Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali is another big theatrical miss. The VFX, screenplay, everything looked top-notch but did producers make the biggest mistake releasing it on OTT? The makers might have signed a fine deal with Netflix but weren't people ready to watch good films in theatres? Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Hridayam, which was released during Omircon's peak and fear is the biggest proof. Minnal Murali would've been an absolute treat for the audience on the big screen and also a great launch of a superb franchise.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, considering the first part was celebrated like a festival, part 2 had all potential to release on big screens. Was it one of the worst decisions taken ever by Antony and Lalettan to give D2 to OTT? Though the situation during D2's releases was way different. The vaccination was not in the game while fear among the people was mounting with each passing day.

Bro Daddy starring Prithviraj and Mohanlal offered some interesting moments between a son and dad and it could have been an easy, fun and entertaining watch in theatres. Isn't it so cool to see how even this era is witnessing the rise of stars such as Mammootty and Mohanlal.

It can be argued, that Fahadh Faasil's Malik, Dulquer Salmaan's Salute and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case had all the potential to sustain at the box office if had a theatrical release. No flashy gimmicks, or promotions, these movies were put out with well-thought-out plots and sensibility.

The critical and commercial success of these films could have led to many more eyeballs in Indian cinema. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.