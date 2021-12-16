Minnal Murali Screening PICS: Tovino Thomas, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan and others arrive in style

Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali is slated for a Christmas release on the 24th of December on an OTT platform. Now, ahead of its premiere next week, a special screening of the movie has been organized tonight at PVR BKC in the dream city of Mumbai. Several personalities from both Hindi and the South film industries were seen arriving for the event. Tovino Thomas, Malavika Mohanan, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor were papped while they made a noteworthy style statement. Abhimanyu Dassani, and noted film critic Anupama Chopra were seen at the event as well.

Some time back, Tovino Thomas was photographed as he arrived for the screening of his upcoming film. The Malayalam actor looked quite handsome as he donned a suit for the special night. His OOTN featured a black shirt, grey suit, matching grey trousers, and black formal shoes. He smiled and posed for pictures. Harshvarrdhan, on the other hand, looked quite chic in his casuals featuring a multicolored striped and collared tee-shirt, white trousers, and white and blue sneakers. Malavika Mohanan on the other hand, looked pretty in a green satin midi dress. Abhimanyu Dassani, and Anupama Chopra posed for pictures as well.



Directed by Basil Joseph, who shot to his fame after the films Godha and Kunjiramayanam, the film is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese will be seen in key roles. Sameer Thahir has cranked the camera and Shaan Rahman has composed the music. The film has been titled Mister Murali in Hindi and Merupu Murali in Telugu.

