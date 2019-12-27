Minnal Murali: Tovino Thomas’ superhero movie goes on floor

Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph have collaborated again for a multi-budget movie, Minnal Murali. The film went on floors recently.

Tovino Thomas has recently teamed up with Basil Joseph yet again for a superhero movie titled Minnal Murali. The movie, which is supposed to be a big-budget one, is bankrolled by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters. Now, buzz is that the film went on floors recently. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will be featured in Minnal Murali.

After Thamasha, director Sameer Thahir will be cranking camera for this film once again. Guru Somasundaram, who rose to fame after his role in Kollywood movies Petta and Aaranya Kaandam, will be essaying a key in the film. Some reports suggest that he will be seen as the main antagonist. The movie's release is being planned for Onam next year. Hollywood stuntman Vlad Rimburg has been roped in for action choreography. Livingston Mathew will edit the film. The lead character’s superhero costume has been designed by Deepali Noor. Deepali Noor is known for her costume designs in Kollywood movies I, Kaththi and Anjali Menon’s Mollywood movie Bangalore Days.

Minnal Murali starts rolling from today. This one is special on me as we plan to release it in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously next year. Incredible to be teaming up with @iBasil @sameerthahir #weekenblockbusters and the stellar team behind Minnal Murali. pic.twitter.com/sFtcfFGQpY — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) December 23, 2019

Talking to The New Indian Express, Tovino said, “This one is special for me as we plan to release it in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously next year. Incredible to be teaming up with dear Basil Joseph, Weekend Blockbusters, Sameer Thahir and the stellar team behind Minnal Murali. Taking a moment to express my gratitude and seeking all support, encouragement and prayers as you all always have been giving me. Really looking forward to this one. Onam 2020 it is.”

Read More