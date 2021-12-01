Minnal Murali Trailer: Tovino Thomas is a superhero for people in need; Actor says film will be 'electrifying'

As Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali movie is gearing up for release on December 24, the trailer has been released today. Directed by Basil Joseph, this is the first-ever Malayalam superhero film, which has set major expectations. The trailer gives a glimpse of Tovino as indeed a superhero who helps the people of his town.

The one-minute video opens with bruised faces and how people are leaving a village. Minnal Murali, played by Tovino Thomas, is indeed a superhero with a noble cause to help the needy. Sharing the trailer on social media, Tovino wrote, Double the speed, double the thrill, double the trailers! It’s going to be an electrifying watch on the 24th of December !! #MinnalMurali."

Directed by Basil Joseph, who shot to his fame after the films Godha and Kunjiramayanam, the film is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese will be seen in key roles. Sameer Thahir has cranked the camera and Shaan Rahman has composed the music.

After a long postponement, the film is all set to skip theatrical release and release directly on Netflix, for Christmas, December 24, 2021. The film has been titled Mister Murali in Hindi and Merupu Murali in Telugu.