Minnale Re-release: R Madhavan’s iconic romantic drama to hit big screens after 25 years on February 13, 2026

Minnale, starring R. Madhavan in the lead role, marked the directorial debut of Gautham Vasudev Menon in 2001. After 25 years, the film is all set to return to the big screen and is slated for a re-release on February 13, 2026.

Minnale Re-release

The official update regarding Minnale’s re-release was shared on social media by PRO Riaz K Ahmed. Sharing the announcement, he wrote, “THE CLASSIC IS BACK ON THE BIG SCREEN! The iconic Tamil film Minnale is re-releasing in theatres, and it’s time to relive the magic where it truly belongs. From 13th Feb 2026.”

Here’s the official post:

More about Minnale

Minnale is a romantic drama film that was originally released on February 2, 2001. The story follows a young man who steals the identity of his former college rival to pursue the woman he loves, and the repercussions he faces when his deception is exposed before he can come clean.

Co-written by Menon and Vipul D. Shah, the film was initially slated for a Valentine’s Day 2001 release but was preponed to avoid a clash with Piriyatha Varam Vendum, starring Prashanth and Shalini Ajith Kumar.

The film was a massive success at the box office and was remade in Hindi as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which was shot simultaneously and released in the same year, with Maddy reprising his role. It was later remade in Kannada as Mr. Duplicate, starring Diganth in the lead role.

Apart from Madhavan, the film featured Abbas, Reema Sen, Nagesh, Vivek, Kitty, Fathima Babu, Rajiv Choudhry, and others in key roles. The film’s music and background score were composed by Harris Jayaraj, which remains a pop-culture phenomenon to this day.

R Madhavan’s work front

R. Madhavan was last seen in an important role in the film Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film featured Madhavan as IB Chief Ajay Sanyal, a character set to return in the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Looking ahead, Maddy will also headline the upcoming web series Legacy. The crime thriller will also star Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah, and Abhishek Banerjee, and will stream on Netflix.

