Minu Muneer accuses multiple actors of sexual abuse: I was returning from a restroom, Jayasurya caught me…

The Malayalam film industry has been in the midst of a crisis since the Justice Hema report was released. Several actresses and junior artists came out to reveal the sexual misconduct they faced in Mollywood, openly. Some actresses have named big names like actor Siddique and director Ranjith as sexual predators in the past days.

Today, actress Minu Muneer has come out against Mukesh, also an MLA of the Kerala state legislative assembly, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, and Kathanar actor Jayasurya with allegations of verbal and physical abuse. She has named some production controllers who were involved in the abuse.

"I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu, in the Malayalam film industry. In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable. As a result, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. I had spoken out against the abuse in a newspaper article. I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured. I request your assistance in taking action against them for their heinous actions,” wrote the actress in her Facebook post.

Minu Muneer had also shared a disturbing experience with actor Mukesh, who is also an MLA. According to Minu, when she tried joining the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), Mukesh asked for sexual favors in return for her membership.

In an interview with ANI, Minu Muneer also recounted an incident in which Kathanar actor Jayasurya mistreated her during a shoot in 2008.

“During a shooting in the state capital, when I was returning from a restroom, Jayasurya caught me from behind and kissed. I pushed him down and ran away. He also invited me to his flat. After I rejected the invitation, there was no issue from his side,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, actor and senior producer of Malayalam cinema, Maniyanpilla Raju, has asked for a real inquiry. He has told the media that in this situation, most people may misuse him for their financial and personal fame.

"Some people will try to capitalize on the situation. Among those accused, there will be both innocent and guilty parties. Therefore, a comprehensive investigation is necessary," Raju said.

Mohanlal to face the media soon

A.M.M.A. president and superstar Mohanlal is likely to face the media soon regarding the issues. With Siddique, general secretary of A.M.M.A, among the alleged sexual predators, Mohanlal will likely answer a few questions.

Presently, Mohanlal is in Chennai for the sound mixing of his directorial debut, Barroz. A press meeting to be held on Tuesday, August 27, has been postponed due to some urgent personal commitments for Mohanlal.

