Mirai Release date: Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj starrer adventure flick postponed to August 1, 2025

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, is now slated to release in theaters on August 1, 2025. The action-adventure was initially slated to release in April but has now decided to postpone to a later date.

The official post on the same was made by the actor himself through his social media handle and penned, “Greatest Adventure Awaits On. August 1st.”

See the official post here:

For those unaware, the movie Mirai was initially slated to release on April 18, 2025, which would have led it to clash with Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab. Even though the reason for the postponement hasn’t been specified, it is likely to avoid the potential clash release.

However, the Prabhas starrer is also expected to postpone its release from April, though it is unconfirmed as of now and will only be known in due time.

Talking about Mirai, the movie starring Teja Sajja in the lead role is helmed by Eagle director Karthik Gattamneni. The upcoming action adventure focuses on the story of a Super Yodha, with the previous announcement poster itself featuring the HanuMan actor in a gravity-defying avatar.

With Manchu Manoj playing the main antagonist in the film, Ritika Nayak is expected to play a key role.

Moving ahead, Teja Sajja was last seen playing the lead role in 2024’s HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma. The superhero flick featured the actor as Hanumanthu, a young guy who lives with his elder sister in Anjanadri.

In a turn of events, the man comes in contact with a mysterious gem that gives him the powers of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

However, matters turn worse when Hanumanthu has to face off against Michael, a man who is also after the gem and must use his powers to save his people from harm’s way.

The movie was a major hit last year and became the first installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Apart from Sajja, the movie also had actors like Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, and many more in key roles.