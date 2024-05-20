Mirai-The Black Sword Glimpse: Manchu Manoj drops comeback first look from Teja Sajja starrer; 'I’ve been waiting...'

Manchu Manoj is making his return to the Telugu Film industry after nearly 8 years. The actor who was last seen in the film Okkadu Migiladu in 2017, disappeared from the limelight due to unknown reasons.

Now, after close to eight years, Manchu Manoj will be seen on the big screens once again with the film Mirai, where he will play the role of an antagonist. Today, on the eve of Manchu Manoj’s birthday, the makers shared a thunderous first glimpse of the actor’s first look from the film.

See the first glimpse of ‘The Black Sword’ Manchu Manoj from Mirai

The exciting first glimpse features Manchu Manoj in the character of ‘The Black Sword’, supposedly the most dangerous force in the world. Manchu definitely does justice to this statement with his menacing look and avatar from the film. Kudos to whoever suggested the idea of the long tied-up hair because it suits Manchu Manoj quite well. The actor looks his stylish best.

Manchu Manoj reacts to his first glimpse from Mirai

Talking about his character introduction from the world of Mirai, Manchu Manoj shared on X (formerly Twitter), “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time to present you all a new me a.k.a The Black Sword from Mirai.”

The actor further expressed how it was a privilege to work with the special team of Mirai.

Everything you need to know about Mirai so far

Mirai is an upcoming Telugu language fantasy action drama starring Teja Sajja in the lead role of Superyoddha. The film also stars Ritika Nayak, Tanja Keller, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

Music director Gowra Hari, who composed the music for Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja’s blockbuster Hanuman, has been roped in to score the music for Mirai.

Mirai will be shot in Telugu and dubbed in multiple languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese. The makers have announced April 18, 2025 as the film’s release date.

