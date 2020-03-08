Miss India: Keerthy Suresh shares new poster on Women's Day; Film to release on April 17

On Women's Day, Keerthy Suresh has treated her fans with the new poster of Miss India. Check out the new poster below.

The National award-winning actress Keerthy Keerthy has proved her mettle as an actor with her powerful roles in content-oriented films. While she will be seen in Rajinikanth's upcoming film tentatively called Thalaivar 168, Keerthy Suresh's Telugu film Miss India is also the talk of the town. The film has been in the news since its inception and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, on Women's Day, Keerthy Suresh has treated her fans with the new poster of Miss India.

Keerthy tweeted, "Where there is us, there is always magic!...Wish you all a Happy Women’s Day on behalf of team #MissIndia." Miss India, directed by Narendra Nath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru is all set to release on April 17, 2020. The music of Miss India is given by Thaman S. The shooting of the film has been done majorly in Hyderabad and Europe. The upcoming Keerthy Suresh starrer will see the actress in a very powerful role and a message of chasing your big dreams.

Check out Miss India's new poster below:

Besides Keerthy Suresh, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju, Nadhiya. Miss India is a bilingual film and Danny, of Nadigaiyar Thilagam fame, is the cinematographer. ​

Credits :Twitter

