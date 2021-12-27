From Miss India to marrying superstar Mahesh Babu; Namrata Shirodkar looks back at her beautiful journey

Best known for her roles in films like Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vaastav: The Reality and Pukar among others, former actress Namrata Shirodkar has shared a fabulous video that gives us a glimpse into her journey back then. From her childhood moments with parents to being Miss India, the video showcases some memorable moments of hers.

One can see in the video link below, it also features her wedding to superstar Mahesh Babu and being a mom to kids Sitara and Gautam. Sharing glimpses of her beautiful journey and where it all began, Namrata wrote on Instagram, "A look back at my journey so far! Incredibly happy... blessed and proud of how it all turned out. Still in the process of growing and excited to see what the future holds."

Meanwhile, Namrata, Mahesh Babu and their other friends were seen holidaying together in Dubai. They celebrated Christmas 2021 in Dubai. Ram Charan's wife Upasana had also accompanied them. Sharing a few photos from their brunch in Dubai, Shirodkar wrote, "Colourful lunches with the best !! Enjoyed a lovely lovely afternoon with Dubai’s favourite people."

She further wrote, "needless to say @upasanakaminenikonidela no one can host a brunch better than you."