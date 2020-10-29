Miss India Theme Song: Lyrical video of Keerthy Suresh starrer packs a punch with its intense tune

The makers of the keerthy Suresh starrer previously released a song called Lacha Gummadi. The new theme song of Miss India is also winning the hearts of the fans.

The makers of Miss India starring Keerthy Suresh released the theme song of the much awaited drama. The new theme song of the film Miss India packs a punch with its intense tune. The makers of the keerthy Suresh starrer previously released the song Lacha Gummadi. The National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the role of an aspiring business woman. The news reports on the much awaited film Miss India state that the film will release on a digital streaming platform.

The news reports also go on to add that the gorgeous diva Keerthy Suresh will be starring in upcoming films like Annaatthe with southern megastar Rajinikanth in the lead, Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the stunning actress Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming remake of Vedalam. The news reports state that the film will feature superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead.

Check out the song

The news reports further go on to add that the sultry siren Keerthy Suresh will essay the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in the film. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The latest song from Miss India is winning the hearts of the fans and film audiences.

