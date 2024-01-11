Miss Perfect Teaser OUT: Lavanya Tripathi dons a perfect role in an ‘imperfect’ story

Lavanya Tripathi who was in the headlines for her dreamy wedding last year with Varun Tej is now coming back to the streaming platform with a brand new web series called Miss Perfect.

The Hotstar Special show was announced earlier by the makers with a first look poster and now they have dropped a brand new teaser, showcasing some fun moments in a light-hearted show.

Miss Perfect teaser

The teaser features Lavanya Tripathi donning the role of a perfectionist who has an OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) to have every aspect of her life perfect in all terms.

Along with her, two other perfect people in certain aspects of life also join the show which turns the plot into a fun ride and seems to create a chaotic environment in her life. The teaser itself promises to present an imperfect story.

In the first-look poster which was released earlier, Lavanya sported a modern and chic outfit, where she was the center of attraction. The character she will be playing is said to be an independent boss lady, working as the head of a software company.

The teaser also features YouTuber Abhignya who had a tagline of The Perfect Spy along with Life is Beautiful fame Abhijeet playing Lavanya's romantic interest who is called The Perfect Neighbor. The series is being bankrolled by Supriya Yarlagadda with Vishwak Khanderao directing the project.

Lavanya Tripathi has already wrapped up her parts of the film and has also completed her dubbing for the same before her wedding. Now, the post-production of the show is underway and Hotstar will be announcing the official release date soon.

Miss Perfect also marks the second OTT show for Lavanya, who debuted for OTT back in 2023 with the cop drama web series Puli Meka on Zee 5. The Telugu-language crime thriller series was created by Kona Venkat with a story by Venkatesh Kilaru and directed by Chakravarthy Reddy. The show also had Aadi Saikumar in the leading role with the series garnering mostly positive reviews from critics.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged vows on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy, surrounded by their close family and friends. The star-studded event was graced by the presence of well-known figures from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Nithiin.

