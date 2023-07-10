Miss Shetty Mr Polisetty’s new song: Naveen Polishetty woos 'lady luck' Anushka Shetty in soothing track

We might just have got a great romantic track. The new song from Miss Shetty Mr Polisetty has been released. It is called Lady Luck. The song is soothing and delightful. The video that accompanies the song is equally enjoyable. It has been centered around Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty. Both seem to share a crackling chemistry. If this chemistry translates to the screen, then we will get to watch a good romantic film.

The song Lady Luck has been released in four languages. The Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions of the song have been released. It has to be pointed out that the song sounds equally great in all the languages in which it has been released. Even though the singers are different, the delightful vibe of the song has been successfully retained in all languages. The credit for this should go to the music director of the film, Radhan.

While sharing the song on Twitter, Naveen wrote, "And here we go. Get ready to sing and dance with your Lady Luck. We are releasing the FULL VIDEO OF THE SONG for you guys today. stay tuned"

Anushka also shared the song via social media. She tweeted, "Unveiling the essence of love. Here's a mesmerizing #LadyLuck Full video song from Miss Shetty Polishetty. Whose name will you sing along to this melodious tune?"

The video that accompanies the song is just as appealing. It has Naveen Polishetty expressing his love for the character played by Anushka Shetty. His character is in love with Anushka’s character and tries to woo her. The two actors make a lovely on-screen pair.

It is especially great to see Anushka again in a film. The actress has a strong screen presence, and she looks radiant throughout the song. Her co-actor, Naveen, makes us root for his character. Also, he looks good with Anushka. The actor is establishing himself as someone to watch out for.

From the song, it seems that the film is a feel-good one. Hopefully, the song’s vibe will be there in the film as well. If that happens, then we will get to witness an out-and-out feel-good film.

Miss Shetty Mr Polisetty is written and directed by Mahesh Babu P. The film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Other than Anushka and Naveen, the film also features Murali Sharma, Jayasudha, and Tulasi.

