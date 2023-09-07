Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Box Office: Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty starrer gets a good start in USA

The Telugu film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, got a stellar response on its opening day, September 7, 2023. The film, directed by Mahesh Babu P. and produced by UV Creations, has been made on a whopping budget of around Rs 50 crore, according to reports by trade analysts.

A spectacular start for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

The movie's journey has just begun, and it's off to a superb start at the USA Box Office, collecting a staggering USD126,133 from premieres alone. As the days unfold, it's expected to reach new heights and set new records. Naveen Polishetty, the lead actor of the movie was busy promoting his movie for the last few weeks and was in Dallas yesterday. He was overwhelmed by the response to the film and couldn’t stop thanking the audience for the love. He also expressed his gratitude to Chiranjeevi earlier for the first positive review he ushered on the movie.

"I am so happy with the response to Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. I am grateful to the audience for liking the film. I would also like to thank the team of the film for their hard work." said the eccentric Chhichhore actor.

Anushka’s powerful comeback

The success of the movie was also crucial for the lead actress Anushka Shetty since she is making her comeback to Telugu cinema after a gap of three years. The Arundhati actress is one of the most influential and highest-paid actresses in Telugu cinema. She has starred in many successful films, including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Srimanthudu, Bhaagamathie, and the list goes on. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty marks Anushka Shetty's first theatrical release after five long years. The film has hit the right chord with its target audience.

Celebrities couldn’t stop gushing

This dynamic duo, backed by an ensemble cast, brought their A-game to this film, earning them rave reviews and applause from audiences and critics alike. Critics have praised the film's humor, performances, and direction. The Anushka Shetty starrer has even earned admiration from some of the industry's biggest stars as well. Celebrities like the iconic Chiranjeevi and the Bahubali of Tollywood, Prabhas have showered their praise on their respective social media accounts.

Prabhas took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts on the trailer for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. He said, “Couldn't stop laughing while watching the MissShettyMrPolishetty trailer. Sweety and Naveen are fantastic! Best wishes to the team for their September 7th release." In a later post, he also added, "I've known Sweety (Anushka Shetty) for decades but I never knew her favorite recipe… Finally, now I do!"

A fun and heart-warming film that will leave you entertained

Based on the response of the film on the opening day, it is expected that Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will do well at the box office in the coming days. It has all the ingredients of a successful commercial film - star power, humor, and a good story.

The star cast of the film includes Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Vennela Kishore, and Naresh. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

