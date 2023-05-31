Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Dhanush croons a fun song Hathavidi, depicts Naveen's sad life in his style

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's next film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has caught major buzz ever since the teaser release. Today, the makers released a second single from the film and it's sung by superstar Dhanush. The song is titled Yennadaa Nadakkudhu in Tamil and Hathavidi in Telugu.

The lyrical video of Hathavidi depicts the sad life of Naveen Polishetty in the voice of Dhanush. Composed by Radhan, Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry penned the Telugu lyrics while Radhan himself has written the Tamil version. The song is fun and Dhanush gave his singing style a touch. The tune is also catchy along with Dhanush’s trademark vocals.



About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

The highly anticipated project is helmed by Mahesh Babu P, and produced by the prestigious banner UV Creations. Along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the project features a stellar star cast including senior actors Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and many others in pivotal roles. Radhan has composed the songs and original score for the project.

Last month, the teaser of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty was released and received a huge response. Anushka Shetty is seen essaying the role of chef, and Naveen Polishetty is seen playing the role of a standup comedian. The teaser is packed with hilarious dialogues and promises a fun-filled rom-com. Fans can't wait to watch Anushka Shetty back on the big screen after a gap of 4 years. Her last movie that was released theatrically was Bhaagamathie in 2018.

Dhanush's upcoming films

Dhanush will be seen next in an action film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead in the film. After this, he also has a film with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline. While the movie was announced a while ago, the yet-to-be-titled didn't go on the floors yet.

