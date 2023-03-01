Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty First Look: Anushka Shetty is 'Happy Single', Naveen Polishetty is 'Ready to mingle'

Anushka Shetty's 48th film with Naveen Polishetty is titled, ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty'. Helmed by P Mahesh Babu, the film has Baahubali’s Anushka Shetty as Chef 'Anvitha Ravali Shetty'. She returns to the big screen after a gap of 4 years. Her last movie that was released theatrically was Bhaagamathie in 2018.

The makers have unveiled the first poster featuring Anushka and Naveen in refreshing avatars. One can see, Anushka Shetty holding a book that reads ‘Happy Single’ while ‘daydreamer’ Naveen can be seen sporting a ‘Ready to Mingle’ sweatshirt. Their chemistry should be the main driving force for the film.

Sharing the title announcement poster, Naveen tweeted, “Presenting the first look of our film #MissShettyMrPolishetty. It’s been a while since I have seen u guys, only because we were working to bring u the best possible entertainment in theatres. Looking forward to the madness again in theatres this Summer 2023. Love you guys.”

Miss Shetty Mr Polisetty is directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by UV Creations. This innovative and creative first-look title poster sets the stage for promotions to follow.

The shooting has been completed and the post-production is in full swing now. The poster confirms that the film is headed for release this summer. Miss Shetty Mr Polisetty will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Anushka Shetty gained enough weight for her role in 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' and for the same, she kept herself away from the media glare for almost 2 years. Recently, Anushka was papped with her family at a temple for Maha Shivaratri celebrations. The photos went viral in no time as she was brutally body-shamed on Twitter, and received heavy criticism for her looks.

To note, Anushka Shetty had put on 20 kg to get into the skin of her character for the film, 'Size Zero'. When actresses are super conscious about their body image, Anushka Shetty has shattered glass ceilings like no other.

