Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty First Review OUT: Chiranjeevi has THIS to say about Anushka Shetty, Naveen starrer

Megastar Chiranjeevi visited a local cinema to watch a special screening of the latest upcoming Telugu comedy, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles, Chiranjeevi watched the film one week prior to its release. He not only praised the lead actors on social media but also personally met them and reviewed their upcoming comedy entertainer, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

Chiranjeevi reviews Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty’s film

Megastar Chiranjeevi, a legend in the Telugu film industry, has always been known for his discerning taste in cinema. When he praises a film, it holds tremendous weight and can elevate it to a whole new level. Recently, his response to the Anushka starrer has sent ripples of excitement through the Tollywood community. His rave review of the film has left moviegoers excited to book their tickets.

Taking to Twitter, the Bholaa Shankar actor praised the film and also shared some heartwarming photos with Naveen and other team members. His tweet in Telugu loosely translates to, “I saw Miss Shetty - Mr. Polishetty... Hilarious entertainer who impressed me from the beginning to the end. Naveen Polishetty, who provided double the energy and entertainment to 'Jati Ratnalu', a brand new drama reflecting the mindset of today's youth, 'Devasena' and Anushka Shetty, who is looking even more beautiful after a gap, brought life to this film.”

Further, Chiranjeevi confesses that he is the first lucky person in the industry to get a chance to watch the film. “TW I am the first viewer of this movie. I enjoyed those hilarious moments so much. Once again I had a strong desire to enjoy the theater with all the audience. There is no doubt that Miss Shetty - Mr. Polishetty will make the audience laugh 100%!!,” read Chiranjeevi’s long tweet reviewing Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty has garnered a significant buzz even before its release. All thanks to its intriguing title and a stellar cast. Directed by Mahesh Babu. P, the film promises to deliver a unique blend of humor, romance, and entertainment.

A Unique Concept From The RomCom Genre

In his review, Chiranjeevi highlighted the film's clean and fun approach to storytelling, which is a refreshing departure from some of the recent releases that have been criticized for their excessive content. He emphasized the importance of such films in the current cinematic landscape, where audiences are seeking wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

The title of the film, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, itself hints at the quirky and humorous narrative that awaits the audience. The film revolves around the lives of two characters, Anvita Shetty (Anushka Shetty) and Siddhu Poli Shetty (Naveen Polishetty). The storyline portrays a beautiful love story between the protagonists. It is the story of a woman who looks for unconditional love and believes that she can attain it only through motherhood. “And it is not a woman-centric movie,” said director Mahesh in one of the interviews.

In an era where film appreciation often revolves around high-octane action sequences, cutting-edge visual effects, and intense drama, a film like Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty offers a breath of fresh air. It reminds us that cinema is not just about spectacle but also about storytelling, emotions, and laughter.

As fans eagerly await the release of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on the 7th of September, Chiranjeevi's review has only exacerbated their excitement. The film's clean and fun approach, which successfully swayed the Megastar, positions it as a must-watch for both casual moviegoers and die-hard Chiranjeevi fans.

