Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Movie Review: Anushka Shetty-Naveen's rom-com hit or flop? Audiences react

Anushka Shetty has returned to the big screen after five years with her newest release titled Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The romantic drama, co-starring Naveen Polishetty, has been released in the theatres today. The film's promotions and buzz have proven to be a major crowd-puller and opened up with good numbers. Several audiences who watched the film have shared their reviews across social media. Here's what they have to say about the film.

Gauging by the initial response, the film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty seems to have hit the mark. The film has opened up on good reviews from audiences all over the world. Despite clashing with the biggest film Jawan, the Anushka Shetty starrer managed to make a mark among audiences and the box office.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is being hailed as a clean rom-com. The fresh pairing between Anushka and Naveen and their ensuing cute chemistry endears. The Jathi Ratnalu actor, who is well known for his comedy timing, uplifts the mood of the audience with his one-liners. Also, reviews suggest that Anushka has delivered a good performance as Anvitha Ravali Shetty, a chef based in London. Overall, the film has been declared as a laughter riot with clever dialogues weaved into the plot, an intriguing storyline and a screenplay coupled with an impressive direction by Mahesh Babu P.

Along with comedy and romance, the film has also managed to touch upon issues like feminism, single parenting, and more. It is quite refreshing to watch such a modern film in Telugu cinemas. The word-of-mouth publicity for the film will definitely boost the film. Anushka Shetty has returned to the silver screen after five years and safe to say, she seems to have scored a clean hit with this film. The actress is known for capturing audiences with her every performance, be it as a princess, warrior and mother in Baahubali or as a strong female lead in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

The story revolves around Anushka who is a staunch feminist refraining from getting married but hopes to become a mother and have a child of her own. She meets Sidhu Polishetty (Naveen Polishetty), a standup comedian, and becomes close prompting her to ask him to be a sperm donor.

Along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the project features a stellar star cast including senior actors Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and many others in pivotal roles. The songs and original score for the project have been composed by Radhan.

