Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty OTT release: Here’s where you can watch Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer rom-com

Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty, the romantic comedy film starring Anushka Shetty and ‘Chhichhore’ fame Naveen Polishetty released last month on the same date as SRK starrer Jawan. Despite the tough competition from a humongous film like Jawan, the film stood its ground at the box office and was well-received among the audience and general critics. The Mahesh Babu Pachigolla directorial centered around the plot of a feminist living in London who wants to be single forever while her potential love interest from Hyderabad in Telangana, India, wants to be in a committed relationship. The two appear to be in different stages of life but somehow connect which takes the viewers on a fun journey.

It was officially announced by the makers of the film that the film is dropping on the OTT platform today and is available for streaming for fans.

Where to watch Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty

For those who are unaware of the OTT platform, the film has been released on Netflix and is available to stream in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty is the latest film by Anushka Shetty after her last film in 2020 called Nishabdham. Her fans were delighted to witness her performance after almost 3 years since she stayed away from the big screen.

The film focuses on the theme of a feminist ideology-based lead, Miss Shetty played by Anushka who is not interested in marriage and commitment and meets with a hopeless romantic counterpart Mr Polishetty played by Naveen Polishetty.

The actress is always known for her caliber in churning out great performances be it in a complete commercial entertainer or a plot-driven film, we can always know it'd be a performance worth watching. Moreover, in this film both Anushka and Naveen made the news with their performances and the film in total was accepted by movie watchers.

Furthermore, on the work front, Anushka Shetty is playing the lead role in her debut Malayalam film, Kathanar-The Wild Sorcerer alongside Mollywood's Jayasurya which is expected to release next year.

