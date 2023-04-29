Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Teaser: Anushka and Naveen team up for a breezy romantic comedy

Anushka Shetty, the celebrated actress of Telugu cinema is now set to make a comeback to the film industry after a hiatus, with the upcoming project Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The movie, which features Anushka, and talented young actor Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles, has been under production for quite some time now. However, the makers of the much-awaited romantic comedy finally dropped the much-awaited official teaser of the film on social media, on April 29, Saturday.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser is out

The 1.02 minutes long teaser of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, which features Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the titular roles, has totally impressed Telugu cinema audiences across the globe. The promising teaser hints that the movie revolves around the lives of a single woman, who is a chef by profession, and a young standup comedian who enters her life. From the teaser, it is evident that Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty revolves around two drastically different individuals who come closer, thanks to the situations.

"Food is not some magic, it's a science," says the leading lady in her introduction scene, which clearly hints that she is a practical and logical person who does not believe in magic and fairytales. She lives with her supportive family, and her mom proudly says "She is not an ordinary girl" to settle for matrimony. Then enters a standup comedian named Siddhu Polishetty, who introduces himself saying he can perform comedy without thinking about the situation.

Watch Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty official teaser, below:

