Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Trailer OUT: Anushka Shetty is coming for Jawan with ultimate feel-good vibes

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, the forthcoming film with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles promises to be a fun ride. At least, that is the perception that one will get after watching the film’s trailer. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty aims to address subjects that are not addressed in mainstream Telugu cinema a lot, but the film chooses to do it in a very commercial manner.

If the makers are successful in their mission, then we will have a sure-shot romantic comedy to cherish. In the film, Anushka plays a chef while Naveen is a standup comedian. Not just their professions, but their perspectives on life are also completely different from one another. Therefore, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty can be deemed a love story between people with opposite interests.

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty are complete opposites in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Even though Anushka and Naveen have nothing in common as far as their characters are concerned, they do share the commonality of possessing immense screen presence. Anushka, especially, stands out in every frame that she is in. She looks gorgeous and can be deemed the main star of the film, maybe even more so than Naveen.

Through the trailer, it is evident that Naveen’s character in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty wants a conventional relationship. He wants to be in a serious relationship with someone, while Anushka’s character wants to remain single. Anushka wants to have a child, but without the constraints of a marriage. From the trailer, it is very difficult to draw any conclusions, but it will be very interesting to see how the makers choose to present the couple and their opposing perspectives effectively. For the uninitiated, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will be the first film directed by Mahesh Babu P. The director has a capable cast to translate his vision to the big screen.

It certainly helps that Naveen and Anushka have such a likeable screen presence. They are two actors whom we want to root for as an audience. This likeability is evident in all the characters that both actors have played to date. Mahesh Babu uses the likeability factor to his advantage.

When the makers announced that Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty would be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan, many raised concerns on the internet regarding the questionable decision. But after watching the trailer, it is clear why the makers made such a choice. This is the kind of film that is tailor-made for the audience to have a good time. This feel-good factor may be exactly what is going to make the film hold its own against Jawan.

