Miss You First Look OUT: Siddharth unveils intriguing poster that hints at movie about travel and romance; R Madhavan reacts

Siddharth is all geared up for the release of his next film Indian 2 but it seems fans can rejoice over the actor’s next announcement as a lead. The makers of Sid’s next movie, Miss You have officially unveiled the first look poster of the film.

The new poster depicts the actor in a travel setup and a large backpack accompanying him. Along with the actor’s look, there is also a train moving behind him which seems to relate to the central theme of the story.

Check out the first look of Miss You

Sharing the first look of Miss You and reacting on X (formerly Twitter), R Madhavan wrote a funny caption which read, “Roses are red, Violets are Blue, Sid's next romance film is Miss you, We know you've all missed him too.” The actor also emphasized how not the chocolate boy but the lover man Sid is back.

See Madhavan’s tweet:

The upcoming love story starring Siddharth in the lead role is directed by N Rajasekar who previously made Tamil films like Mapla Singam and Kalathil Santhippom. Besides the Chithha actor, the movie also has Naa Saami Ranga’s Ashika Ranganath in the lead role, making this her second Tamil film after Atharva’s Pattathu Arasan.

Moreover, the makers have also roped in music director Ghibran for composing the tunes who was last seen this year in the movie, Kurangu Pedal. The film also has KG Venkatesh and Dinesh Ponraj for cranking the camera and editing.

Advertisement

Siddharth’s work front

Siddharth is next set to be seen playing a key role in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. The film which is set to be a sequel to the 1996 cult classic Indian features the story of a former freedom fighter who sets out to cleanse corruption out of his country, moonlighting as a vigilante.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on July 12, 2024, with a third installment also officially announced by the makers. Moreover, Siddharth is also sharing the screen with R Madhavan and Nayanthara for his upcoming sports-drama movie Test.

ALSO READ: 5 best South movies to watch on rainy days: Vijay Sethupathi’s Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum to Nivin Pauly’s Premam