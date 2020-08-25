Miya George and her fiance Ashwin Philip's engagement photos are all about love, laughter and togetherness

Miya George got engaged to a businessman, Ashwin Philip last month in Kerala. However, the actress has shared photos from their engagement ceremony only now.

Malayalam actress Miya George, who made her debut with the film, Oru Small Family, finally shares a few photos from her engagement ceremony with Ashwin Philip. The couple secretly got engaged in June and finally, a month later, the actress has shared photos from their engagement day that have gone viral on social media. Miya exchanged rings with a businessman, Ashwin Philip last month in Kerala. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, she wrote, "Our dream Betrothal was held at Pala." One can see in the photos, the couple looks beautiful together. While Miya picked stunning embellished pink lehenga for the special day, Ashwin can be seen in semi-formal look paired with pastel bandi.

It is an arranged marriage for Miya and Ashwin and so before getting married, the couple decided to spend time together. "It is important to have a good friendship with each other," Miya said during an interview. During the lockdown, the couple spent time together and helped each other in understanding better. Meanwhile, Miya and Ashwin are set to enter wedlock soon and ahead of their big day, the actress thanked her fans for all the best wishes and prayers.

Tollywood producer Dil Raju, Nikhil Siddharth, Rana Daggubati are among the celebs from the South Indian film industry who got married amid lockdown.

On the work front, Miya George, who has also featured in films like Lal, Biju Menon, Suresh Krishna in the lead, will be seen next Vikram's upcoming Tamil film, Cobra. The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The actress will also be seen in a Malayalam film titled, Kanmanilla.

She has quite a few projects in the kitty, which are expected to start soon after lockdown.

