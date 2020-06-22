Miya George OPENS up on her last conversation with director Sachy before he passed away due to cardiac arrest

Actress Miya George, who worked with Sachy in the films like Anarkali and Driving License, penned an emotional note on director's demise.

Writer-director Sachy aka KE Sachidanandan passed away last week due to cardiac arrest. Close relatives and colleagues of Sachy took to social media and mourned the death of a talented filmmaker. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was very close to Sachy penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram. "It has been a privilege knowing you Sachy. A part of me went with you today." Prithviraj wrote on Ayyappanum Koshiyum director's demise.

Actress Miya George, who worked with Sachy in the films like Anarkali and Driving License, has also penned an emotional note on director's demise. She also opened up about having a conversation with the director on a phone call, just days before he passed away due to Cardiac arrest.

Read Miya George's Facebook post on Sachy's demise:

Still I m not able to accept the fact that he s gone to the other world. His blessings were upon me from the initial stage of my career till my last movie.Chettayees, Anarkali, Sherlock Toms nd the last released one Driving Licence.Each one of them had a special impact on me..on my career nd on me as a person..Sachiettan always considered me as his younger sis.I still remember the day we met for the premier of Driving Licence.

He was happy nd satisfied seeing the final product. He even showed me Ayyappanum koshiyum climax fight scene in his phone. He was in his energy mode when spoke few days back over phone..Never knew it wud be the last tym. I still can hear his voice..Will never forget ur Kilukkampetti vili Sachiettaa..U were fighting these days nd we were dere with prayers but it cudnt save u ...U were not a cinemakaaran for most of us...U were more more more than that..we love u..we miss u ..RIP".

