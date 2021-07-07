Miya George welcomes baby boy and drops FIRST family photo with the newest addition

Fans and industry friends congratulated the couple for their lovely bundle of joy.

Miya George got married to businessman Ashwin Philip in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony with less than 50 guests in attendance. Here, they are, now welcoming their little bundle of joy, a few months before their first wedding anniversary. Yesterday, Miya took to Instagram to share a family photo in which she can be seen holding her son with Ashwin standing beside them. She captioned her post, "It's a Boy - Luca Joseph Philip (sic)."

The actress’s post caught everyone by surprise as she had not disclosed her pregnancy status on social media. Fans and industry friends congratulated the couple for their lovely bundle of joy. Miya got engaged to Ashwin at a plush resort in Pala on August 25, 2020. Her upcoming films include Vikram’s Cobra, Indru Netru Naalai 2 and CID Sheela.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by miya (@meet_miya)

Cobra is a heist thriller, directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studios and also starring Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Roshan Mathew and Irfan Pathan in the lead alongside others. The movie marks the Tamil debut of KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty and also the film debut of Irfan Pathan. Cobra has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Harish Kannan and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan. Cobra was filmed in Russia in March 2020 despite the fear of the coronavirus spread. However, soon enough, the crew had to halt filming and return home. Major portions of the film have been completed.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×