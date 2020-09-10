Miya George's Bridal Shower: Actress gets a special surprise from her friends ahead of her wedding with Ashwin

Bride-to-be Miya's friends took her out on a drive while the other friends decorated her house for a surprise party.

Malayalam actress Miya George had a surprise bridal shower hosted by her friends ahead of her wedding with Ashwin Philip. The actress took to Instagram and shared a few photos from her bridal shower ceremony and clearly, they had a gala time together. One can see in the photos, the bride to be looking gorgeous in the pink outfit while her friends are all dressed up in blue. Miya's friends took her out on a drive while the other friends decorated her house for a surprise party. Miya was brought home blindfolded for the surprise and going by the photos, she looked happiest like never before. Miya George's sister Gini also shared the video on YT.

Miya got engaged to a businessman, Ashwin Philip last month in Kerala. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, she wrote, "Our dream Betrothal was held at Pala." It is an arranged marriage and the couple decided to spend most of the time together during the lockdown to understand each other better. Miya and Ashwin are set to enter wedlock soon and ahead of their big day, the actress also thanked her fans for all the best wishes and prayers.

Check out video and photos below:

On the career front, Miya George has featured in films like Lal, Biju Menon, Suresh Krishna in the lead. She will be seen next in Vikram's upcoming Tamil film, Cobra. The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The actress will also be seen in a Malayalam film titled, Kanmanilla.

