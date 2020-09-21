  1. Home
MM Keeravani and his son donate plasma yet again after recovering from COVID 19

Sharing a photo of their plasma donation, MM Keeravani stated that the antibodies were still present in his and his son's blood and they were eligible to donate plasma again.
Mumbai
By now, we all know that MM Keeravani tested positive for COVID-19 and has recovered. He announced that his son Kaala Bhairava had also tested positive as they had mild symptoms. All of them actively participated in plasma donation campaigns and donated their plasma after they developed antibodies. Now, Keeravani took to his Twitter space and announced that he has donated plasma for the second time along with his son.

Sharing a photo of their plasma donation, the composer stated that the antibodies were still present in their blood and they were eligible to donate plasma again. He wrote, “As they found antibodies still active in our blood, myself and my son donated plasma for second time at KIMS. No need to worry about donating more than once. Feeling good again”. Well, it goes without saying that Keeravani and his family are setting inspiration for their fans.

See the Tweet here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that Keeravani will be composing music for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus titled RRR. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, while Alia Bhatt will be seen as the leading lady. The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore and it is expected that the film will be magnificent. So far, the makers have released the title look, motion poster and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look for the film.

