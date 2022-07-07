MM Keeravani hits back at Resul Pookutty with lewd reply for calling Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR 'gay love story'

Oscar-winning musician Resul Pookutty's remarks on calling SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR's RRR a 'gay love story', is receiving major backlash on social media. After Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda, RRR music director MM Keeravani also hit back at Resul with a lewd reply. He has ranted against Resul in a series of tweets, which are now deleted.

The music director of RRR in response to Resul Pookutty's gay comment, has tweeted, "Maybe I am bad at using uppercase and lowercase letters while typing letters but I respect every person's freedom of expression, including of Resul Pookutty".

Yeeeeey… my typing defect is gone !! Thanks to my language coach Sri Venigalla Vishweswara Sharma garu But now I suffer from character blindness- a new problem similar to colour blindness . Going to see a doctor today,” tweeted Keeravani.

He added, "I am not able to see Ram and Bheem characters from RRR anymore (who looked like having shared a special relationship). All I can see is a mother waiting for a life time for her daughter Malli who was abducted. Hope my vision gets improved soon."

Although, MM Keeravani deleted these tweets later, this obscene reply by Keeravani has gone viral on social media.

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda has also slammed his comment saying that even if he is correct, how is a gay love story a bad thing.

