MM Keeravani plays piano at Oscars after party; Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and RRR team cheer

RRR made history for Indian cinema. The film won Oscars 2023 for Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award. With this iconic win, the celebrations are in no mood to stop anytime soon. The entire team of RRR gathered in the US for the after Oscars party to celebrate the Naatu Naatu.

A glimpse from the after-Oscars party has been shared and it's truly a celebration for RRR. The video shows MM Keeravani playing the piano as Ram Charan, and Karthikeya cheer and capture him on the phone. The RRR team is on cloud nine with the big win of Naatu Naatu.

Check out RRR's after-party glimpse post-winning Naatu Naatu at Oscars

A few pics of the RRR team from the after-party have surfaced on social media. The pics show Ram Charan posing with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and Chandrabose. Another pic shows Ram Charan kissing the Oscars trophy.



RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Oscars

The entire team of RRR attended the Oscars 2023, which happened in Los Angeles. All of them dressed dapper with their better halves, keeping their Indian touch to the Indian roots. In fact, both the leading men carried a print of their roles Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in their outfits for the Oscars.

The sensational track Naatu Naatu bagged Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on the stage. The song was also performed live by singer Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb. RRR at the Oscars made the nation proud. Celebs like Kamal Haasan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Mammootty congratulated RRR team.



Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who danced to the song in the film, took to social media and reacted to the big win. He further thanked SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu for giving him an opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. Jr NTR also took to Twitter and shared a pic of him holding the Oscars award in his hand.



