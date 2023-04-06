MM Keeravani receives the Padma Shri Award; Proud brother SS Rajamouli shares pic and hails him

RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to social media and shared a pic with music composer MM Keeravani after he received the Padma Shri Award. The director, who is a proud brother, hailed Oscar-winning music composer for the fourth-highest civilian award. He captioned the pic, 'So proud of my Peddanna.'

SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani are cousins and the former refers to him as elder brother. The RRR director shared a pic with Keeravani posing with his Padma Award on his shirt. On Wednesday, Keeravani received the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the presentation ceremony and personally also met the awardees.

Take a look at SS Rajamouli's post for MM MM Keeravani after Padma Shri Award

Following the announcement about Padma Award honour to MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli also took to share his immense excitement and wrote, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say, the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu (Please give us a gap. Let us enjoy one award and then go for the next).”

For the unversed, music director MM Keeravani has worked on all of Rajamouli's films like Baahubali franchise, Eega, Magadeera, etc. The celebrated composer won the Golden Globe Award for Best Song - Motion Picture for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR and Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. The song is sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and picturized on Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

About MM Keeravani

MM Keeravani was introduced by Ram Gopal Varma's blockbuster film Kshana Kshanam (1991) that made him an established music director. He has composed over 220 films in various Indian languages. Apart from Telugu songs, he is also composed music for Hindi films such as Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Sur The Melody of Life, Zakhm, Saaya, Jism, Criminal, Special 26, Rog, and Paheli. He is also a recipient of National Award, eleven Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu

Meanwhile, after RRR, SS Rajamouli announced his next with Mahesh Babu. The film is still in the initial process of script, production work, etc. However, the director said that his film is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

