MM Keeravani's mother Bhanumathi passes away

Composer MM Keeravani has delivered several musical masterpieces over the year, however, the musician is undergoing a difficult time in his personal life as he had to bid goodbye to his mother Bhanumathi after she breathed her last today on 14th December. She passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, the family intends to shift her mortal remains to SS Rajamouli's residence for paying last respects.

For those who do not know, MM Keeravani is the cousin of RRR director SS Rajamouli. These two recently collaborated for Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer period action drama, RRR. The magnum opus has been receiving a lot of praise internationally. Recently, MM Keeravani bagged 'Best Music Score' Award at LA Film Critics 2022 for his work in the film. Announcing the happy news, the makers wrote, "Our very own @MMKeeravaani Garu won the prestigious @LAFilmCritics award for the Best Music Director Our utmost gratitude to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie’s chartbuster album & background score."