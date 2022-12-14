MM Keeravani's mother Bhanumathi passes away
Renowned composer MM Keeravani's mother breathed her last today while undergoing treatment.
Composer MM Keeravani has delivered several musical masterpieces over the year, however, the musician is undergoing a difficult time in his personal life as he had to bid goodbye to his mother Bhanumathi after she breathed her last today on 14th December. She passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, the family intends to shift her mortal remains to SS Rajamouli's residence for paying last respects.
For those who do not know, MM Keeravani is the cousin of RRR director SS Rajamouli. These two recently collaborated for Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer period action drama, RRR. The magnum opus has been receiving a lot of praise internationally. Recently, MM Keeravani bagged 'Best Music Score' Award at LA Film Critics 2022 for his work in the film. Announcing the happy news, the makers wrote, "Our very own @MMKeeravaani Garu won the prestigious @LAFilmCritics award for the Best Music Director Our utmost gratitude to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie’s chartbuster album & background score."
RRR nomination at Golden Globe
Over and above that, RRR managed two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. An ecstatic Ram Charan took to Twitter yesterday and wrote a heartfelt note that read, "What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu! Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!"
Additionally, Jr NTR tweeted, "Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us... Looking forward."
