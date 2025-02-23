MMMN: Mohanlal joins Mammootty for Mahesh Narayanan’s film; PICS from Delhi shoot out

The Malayalam film industry is known for many great things but perhaps its greatest feature is the camaraderie between its artists. It is rare to witness two legends of the film industry acting in the same movie, sharing screen space without any egos or boundaries.

In a recent picture shared by the official Twitter handle of Mammootty’s production house Mammootty Kampany, Malayalam cinema’s veteran actors and legends, Mohanlal and Mammootty could be seen in happy spirits as they struck a pose for the cameras.

“THE Malayalam cinema for the last 40+ years. We never get tired of seeing them together (heart emoji). Mamukka and Lalettan from the sets of #AJFC_MMMN”, the handle wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

From the picture shared online, Mohanlal and Mammootty looked their best selves in dashing avatars. It would be hard for anyone to claim that Mohanlal and Mammootty are in their 60s and 70s respectively.

AJFCMMMN is a tentatively titled project starring Mammootty, Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchako Boban, and Mohanlal in a cameo role. The film is being directed by top Malayalam film director Mahesh Narayanan and is currently in its shooting stage.

Touted as one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest projects of all time, Anto Joseph Film Company is taking care of the film’s production. However, there is very little information yet about the movie’s music director and other technical details.

Mahesh Narayanan has previously worked on several notable films such as the cyber-thriller C U Soon, a gangster drama with Fahadh Faasil titled Malik, Take Off, and Malayankunju.

With AJFCMMMN, Mahesh Narayanan aims to take things a notch up, marking his name in the history books of Malayalam cinema.

The shooting of AJFCMMMN is reportedly taking place in Sri Lanka and will take a year or two to reach its completion. The film is expected to hit the big screens in late 2026 or early 2027 at the very least, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

How excited are you to witness Mohanlal and Mammootty sharing the screen space again after a long time? Let us know in the comments!