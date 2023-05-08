Modern Love Chennai: Six-episode anthology and unique love stories set to release on May 18

Modern Love Chennai, an upcoming anthology is the third Indian adaptation of an internationally acclaimed original anthology helmed by John Carney. Following Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, the makers of the Indian series are set to release Modern Love Chennai on the 18th of May.

The six-episode anthology will witness unique love stories set in the city of Chennai.

The anthology includes the following episodes:

1. Lalagunda Bommaigal – It is directed by Rajumurugan and stars Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara with music by Sean Roldan.

2. Imaigal - Directed by Balaji Sakthivel, the second episode features Ashok Selvan and T.J. Bhanu and has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

3. Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji – Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, it features Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan and has music composed by G.V.Prakash Kumar.

4. Margazhi – Directed by Akshay Sundher, Margazhi features Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal. The music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

5. Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal – Directed by Bharathiraja, the 5th episode features Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi.

6. Ninaivo Oru Paravai – Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Ninaivo Oru Paravai features Wamiqa and PB.

“Love stories and rom-coms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers,” said Thiagarajan Kumararaja, creator of the series and writer-director of one of the episodes.

